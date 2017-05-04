TV star, army veteran Noah Galloway hosts book signing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Noah Galloway, a U.S. Army veteran and Dancing with the Stars contestant, is in Grand Rapids to talk about his new book, "Living with No Excuses."

Galloway published the book last year with Hachette Book Group. He shares his dramatic and heartwarming story about his personal life before enlisting in the Army and his life after losing his arm and leg in combat.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Sergeant Noah Galloway earned a Purple Heart after serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. While deployed, Galloway experienced a life changing injury and lost his left arm above the elbow and left leg above the knee in an improvised explosive device attack.

Galloway overcame his disability and dedicated his life to empowering fellow veterans through fitness and motivational speaking. Galloway started the No Excuses Charitable Fund, which raises money and awareness for wounded veterans, and works with charities like Operation Enduring Warrior and Homes for Our Troops, a group that builds handicap accessible "smart homes" for wounded.

Galloway continues to compete, participating in adventure races around the country, such as ToughMudder, Spartan events, CrossFit competitions plus numerous 5K and 10K races. He is a sought after public speaker traveling across the country sharing his story, encouraging and motivating others.

The "Life with No Excuses" book signing is happening on Thursday, May 4 at Schuler Books & Music located at 2660 28th Street SE. It begins at 7 p.m.

You can learn more about the signing, by clicking this link.

