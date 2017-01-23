Two concerts coming up at St. Cecilia Music Center

St. Cecilia Music Center (Photo: St. Cecilia Music Center)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - St. Cecilia Music Center is hosting a number of concerts in 2017, including the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The first concert is on January 26.

Los Lonely Boys will perform on March 14.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform “French Virtuosity” and feature Wu Han, Artistic Director on March 16.

Joey Alexander, a 13 year old Jazz prodigy will perform on March 23.

Margo Price, a new Country Soul sensation will perform April 6.

Marc Cohn, a Grammy winner for his song 'Walking in Memphis" will perform on April 13.

SFJAZZ will perform on May 4.

You can get more information about upcoming shows, or tickets to any of the concerts at St. Cecilia Music Center online.

