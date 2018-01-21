Understanding the deeper mysteries about Whiskey and Tea

HART, MICH. - Whiskey and Tea will be a topic of discussion at an upcoming event at the Hart House Bed and Breakfast. The bed and breakfast is hosting Colleen Cannon, a certified tea specialist, and Patrick Cannon, an expert presenter on scotch, bourbon and Irish whiskey tastings, for a weekend of samplings and education on the two popular drinks, Jan. 26-28.



Colleen Cannon, who co-owned TranquiliTea on the east side of the state with her husband, Patrick, for over 11 years, has traveled around the world sampling teas, and studying the art of brewing tea from tea growers, blenders and vendors. As a certified tea specialist with the Specialty Tea Institute, Colleen is uniquely prepared to offer her insight into the variety of flavors, origins and appearances of tea – the second most consumed beverage in the world.



Patrick Cannon, is an expert presenter on scotch, bourbon and Irish whiskey tastings. Pat sets the stage by explaining the distillation processes and regional differences of each of the liquors. He then demonstrates how to taste and savor the spirits, while sharing tales of his travels and whiskey knowledge.



“Colleen’s knowledge of specialty teas, and stories of her travels and experiences are sure to educate and entertain us and all of our guests,” Hart House Bed and Breakfast Innkeeper Patrice Martin said. “Her husband, Pat, leaves participants with a new appreciation for the ‘water of life.’ He is a knowledgeable and engaging presenter who makes the experience fun and accessible. We are excited to welcome them to Hart and host this fun weekend that will surely chase away any winter blues.”



The Tea and Whiskey Weekend Package (Jan. 26-28) includes:



• Two-night stay at the Hart House Bed & Breakfast

• Three-course gourmet breakfasts

• Friday night welcome reception and whiskey sampling (6-9 p.m.)

• Saturday tea instruction and Afternoon HiHighHigh Tea (12-4 p.m.)

• Saturday evening tea and whiskey mixer (6-9 p.m.)



For more information on the Tea and Whiskey Experience Weekend or to make a reservation, call Hart House Bed and Breakfast at (231) 301-8221 or send an email: toinnkeeper@harthousebedandbreakfast.com



For more information about Hart House Bed and Breakfast, visit harthousebedandbreakfast.com

