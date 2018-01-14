Unique ways to battle the winter blues

Seasonal Affective Disorder

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Seasonal Affective Disorder can put a damper on your mood all winter long. The gray skies, cold weather, and the short days can cause you to sad, lethargic and overall -- down in the dumps.

There are many ways to fight against that feeling. Many of the normal tips to stave off SAD include making sure you don't stay isolated, getting more vitamin D, and using a light to mimic the sun. There are other ways you can help improve your mood during the gloomy winter months.

If you need help, you should call your doctor. You can also learn more by contacting Wedgwood Christian Services.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV