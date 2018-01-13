WZZM
Vaudeville comes to Grand Rapids in form of Frivolous Follies show

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 11:08 AM. EST January 13, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It gives you a taste of everything. Frivolous Follies is hitting the stage at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids Saturday with a performance called Frozen Frolics. 

The stage show is a vaudeville variety show with a wide range of acts. You will see a barber show quartet, juggling, comedy, and dancing along with many other kinds of performances. 

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are between $8 and $12 with proceeds benefiting Harbor Humane Society. 

You can find out what other shows and events are happening at the Wealthy Theatre

