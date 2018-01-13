Vaudeville comes to Grand Rapids in form of Frivolous Follies show

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It gives you a taste of everything. Frivolous Follies is hitting the stage at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids Saturday with a performance called Frozen Frolics.
The stage show is a vaudeville variety show with a wide range of acts. You will see a barber show quartet, juggling, comedy, and dancing along with many other kinds of performances.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are between $8 and $12 with proceeds benefiting Harbor Humane Society.
You can find out what other shows and events are happening at the Wealthy Theatre by following this link.
