Vaudeville comes to Grand Rapids in form of Frivolous Follies show

Frivolous Follies is taking over the Wealthy Theatre with "Frozen Frolics" January 13, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It gives you a taste of everything. Frivolous Follies is hitting the stage at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids Saturday with a performance called Frozen Frolics.

The stage show is a vaudeville variety show with a wide range of acts. You will see a barber show quartet, juggling, comedy, and dancing along with many other kinds of performances.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are between $8 and $12 with proceeds benefiting Harbor Humane Society.

