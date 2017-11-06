VetsRock campaign hopes to make an impact on Veterans Day

Thank You, Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Veterans Day 2017 is November 11. This year a group in West Michigan is hoping to make a positive impact by showing some love to veterans in our community. Blair Unlimited is encouraging people to wear clothing or carry accessories that tell people #VetsRock. You can buy the gear online through their website, and the proceeds go toward charity.

The idea is to show some love and some pride in the people who have served. The campaign shows small purchases and donations can make a big impact, when done together.

This year the proceeds for the campaign will benefit the Disabled American Veterans of Michigan. You can find out more about the group by following the link.

You can make an impact as well. If you want to purchase any of the #VetsRock gear, you can do so by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV