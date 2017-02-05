'Walk for Warmth' helps people in need with heating costs

Walk for Warmth (Photo: ACSET)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When the temperatures drop in the winter, it's nice to just turn up the heat. But for some, keeping up with energy costs can be challenging, which is why a local organization is hoping people will support their annual "Walk for Warmth"

"Walk for Warmth" is a 3 mile walk to raise money to provide heating fuel assistance for low-income households in Kent County.

ACSET Community Action Agency of Kent County is putting on the event.

According to event organizers, energy consumes one-fifth or more of the household income. Reducing the amount of income spent on energy can free up funds to be spent on food, housing, health care and other necessities.

Event details:

When: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Registration), 9:00 a.m. Walk Kick Off

WHERE: ACSET West Side Complex - 215 Straight NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504

For more information about ACSET, please click here.

For more information about "Walk for Warmth" , please click here.





(© 2017 WZZM)