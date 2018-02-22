'Walk this Way': Workplace Walking Challenge

stock photo.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's time to dust off your kicks! The West Michigan Walking Challenge kicks off April 16 through May 27.

The annual business-to-business competition encourages employee wellness throughout the region.

Prizes will be awarded to the businesses that have the best participation, most creative social media posts, highest number of average steps per employee and more.

Enrollment for the challenge runs until March 21.

For more information, please visit www.workplacewalkingchallenge.com.

