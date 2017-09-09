'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in Grand Rapids next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Did you know Alzheimer's is the 5th leading cause of death among people 65 and older? Joy Spahn from the Alzheimer's Association joined the weekend morning news team with information about a walk to raise awareness and funds to find a cure.

Spahn tells us "participants will include individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia, their caregivers and supporters of the cause."

The annual "Walk to End Alzheimer's ia happening next Saturday, Sept. 16 at Millennium Park in the Meadows, which is next to the new Grant Pavilion.

Registration for the 1.9-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. ceremony and 10:30 a.m. start.

According to organizers, "more than 600 communities nationwide participate in “Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research."

Participants who have raised more than $100 will receive a t-shirt and, on walk day, all registrants will receive a wristband with a Promise Garden flower.

Flowers come in four colors to represent the individual’s connection to the disease: blue for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease, yellow for supporters and caregivers and orange for anyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

Click here to register for the walk.

