Warm weather opens local golf courses earlier than usual

Kaufman Golf Course will be open this 2/18-2/20 for walking play online due to unseasonably warm weather. (Photo: Laura Hartman, WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - The stretch of mild, sunny weather is not ideal for winter activities, but many golf courses are taking advantage by opening this weekend.

The Kent County Parks Department announced Thursday, Feb. 16 that Kaufman Golf Course will be open this weekend starting Saturday, and will stay open through at least Monday. The course will be open to walking play only.

Many other local courses will open from Saturday - Monday, including Indian Trails in Grand Rapids and Maple Hill in Grandville.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Laura: lhartman@wzzm13.com. You can find her on Facebook at "Meteorologist Laura Hartman" or on Twitter @laurahartmanwx.

(© 2017 WZZM)