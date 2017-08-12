Weekend Adventure: Air Zoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - At the Air Zoo in Kalamazoo you can soar through clouds into an experience on par with some of the best air and space museums in the country. "We've got some incredible artifacts, some airplanes that are the only one of their kind in the world like the SR 71 Blackbird. So many historic aircraft and spacecraft," said Troy Thrash, the President and CEO of the Air Zoo.

"We're also all about STEAM, science, technology, engineering, art and math. We want to bring the science and technology of this spacecraft to life for kids," said Troy Thrash, the President and CEO of the Air Zoo.

And there's no shortage of FUN. "We are all about family entertainment, said Troy. "We have incredible rides including 3D flight simulators, that kids young and old have the opportunity to take advantage of. It is fun, it is educational, every single square inch of the Air Zoo."

"We have a space area that traces human space flight, primarily in the United States, but also around the world. Just the idea that in 50 years we went from finally sending some satellites into orbit to landing on the moon and returning," he said.

"This summer we have a really exciting exhibit called Aliens and Androids that really focuses on how we robotically explore our solar system and also thinking about the planets that we are discovering and what those alien worlds might really be like. It's done in a really cool pop culture kind of way so you can visit C3PO and R2D2," said Troy. That exhibit will run until September 10.

The Air Zoo also has a restoration area. Currently 2 World War II air craft that were on the bottom of lake Michigan are being restored, and you can help. "Our public can help with sanding or you could turn a rivet to be able to say you worked on an airplane from the 1940's," he explained.

If you want to take flight yourself, the Wanda Wright team offers rides in their bi-plane, complete with the suggested attire: an old fashioned flying helmet and goggles.

It's safe to say the Air Zoo surpasses expectations. "I think this place is fabulous," said Art Hennessey. "I'm surprised more people do not know about all of these. It's educational, its awesome. They've got the rides for the kids. I just learned of this today and I'm going to put this all over social media. This is awesome the Star Wars, the androids, the planes, the baskets for the balloons and I'm not even halfway through it yet. This is incredible."

To celebrate the Aliens and Androids exhibit, the Air Zoo is hosting an Intergalactic Prom on Sept. 9th. For more information about that, as well as the Air Zoo's hours and ticket information, click here.

