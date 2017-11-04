Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away but it's never too soon to start thinking about special ways to spend time with loved ones over the holidays. For this week's Weekend Adventure we headed to Carolyn Stich Studio to learn about classes you can take together.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Carolyn Stich Studio in downtown Holland. West Michigan's beauty is "There is so much to paint here!" she explained.

Carolyn has been the artist behind Holland's Christmas card for 18 years running. Proceeds from the printed cards will go to Kids Food Basket.

This holiday season she is hosting glass painting classes that bridge the generational gap."Grandparents can bring their grandchildren or just parents can bring their kids," she explained.

The classes are perfect for young and old to paint together, no matter your ability. Meredith got to give it a try and learned first hand that it's a fun and easy process thanks to your choice of templates, and Carolyn's help. "We try to make it where everyone is so proud of what they do here," she said.

Not only a studio, you can get some Christmas shopping done there too. From framed works to Tervis tumblers and decorative throw pillows. "My biggest hope is to communicate happiness."

Click here to check out her class schedule and to register.

