Weekend Adventure: Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World at Meijer Gardens

Weekend Adventure: Meijer Gardens holiday displays

Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 9:26 AM. EST December 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's a festive favorite every year -- Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World is happening now at Frederick Meijer Gardens. 

With a railway garden and 42 different international displays -- indoors and out, trees sparkle with over 300,000 white lights -- there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.

Nothing says holiday wonder quite like the delight of a child -- and at Frederick Meijer gardens young and old will be delighted with their annual Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World.

"We bring our grandsons every year. They love the trains," said one visitor. "It's just truly fantastic, there is nothing else like it."

"You'll recognize so many of Grand Rapids iconic buildings created with natural materials, as well as buildings from five of Grand Rapids' sister cities," said Steve LaWarre, the director of horticulture at the gardens.

The exhibit runs through January 7 so there is still plenty of time to check it out. Frederick Meijer Gardens also has extended hours during the holidays.

