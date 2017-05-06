Weekend Adventure: DeZwaan Windmill Tour in Holland

Tulip Time 2017 begins Saturday, May 6. Thousands will flock to downtown Holland to enjoy the tulips, watch the Dutch Dancers and perhaps enjoy an elephant ear or two. Something visitors and locals alike can enjoy well beyond the week long festival is a visit to Windmill Island Gardens and a tour of the DeZwaan Windmill. Its this week's weekend adventure.

More than 100,000 tulips and traditional Dutch architecture draw thousands to Windmill Island Gardens every year. But it's the magnificent DeZwaan Windmill that truly makes this place a local treasure. Alisa Crawford is the miller, and the only certified Dutch miller in the Americas.

"The most amazing point about it is that it is an actual working windmill and I think many people are surprised by that, it also has the distinction of being the last windmill allowed to leave the Netherlands which it did in 1964. So it's been here in it's American home for now over 50 years," explained Alisa.

"If you are able to take a tour of the DeZwaan Windmill we invite you to come in on the first floor and you will take a tour up five floors of that wonderful windmill. You get to see the packaging area, you get to see the millstones that grind the grain and you get to step on that amazing gallery with that beautiful view of our tulip field, it's just like a rainbow of color," she said.

And while you can't take any tulips home with you, you can buy some of what the mill produces. "It still is grinding grain to make flour. Not only that but I'm also grinding other grains too, corn and rye and they are locally grown, organic, non-GMO. "You can buy it here at the mill, you can buy it at the gift shop, or we also mail order it all over the country so that would be another great way to get your hands on that wonderful whole wheat flower that I produce."

"We also work with local businesses here in Holland, that might include DeBoer Bakery, Beechwood Inn, also a special project that we've done with New Holland Brewery that I am very excited about. The rye that was grown locally here by Shady Side Farm here in Holland is organic and I ground it here in the mill and it went to New Holland Brewery to go into a special beer that they are serving at Tulip Time called the Hollander," she said.

"By taking a tour and really experiencing it, and understanding that it is still a working mill today, I think you become more aware of the history that is in your own backyard," she said.

Tours typically begin every half hour, but they increase in frequency when there are more visitors. Interested to know when the windmill is actually working? The City of Holland has a skycam of it on their website, click here to check it out.

