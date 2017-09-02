Weekend Adventure: Disc Golf

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Disc Golf, or frisbee golf as some call it, is gaining popularity across the country. And we have some fantastic courses here in West Michigan.

But there is a lot more to playing disc golf than just tossing a disc at a basket. Meredith and Laura got a lesson in this week's Weekend Adventure.

Their instructor was WZZM director Abigail Smith who has played the game for a few years. Abby coached them on how to properly grip the disc, throw it for distance, and how to putt.

Similar to ball golf, the goal is to traverse the course and get the disc in the basket with as few throws as possible. But some might say that is where the similarities end. Most disc golf courses are free and only inexpensive equipment is required.

For much more about disc golf, including local course location and tournament info, click here.

Coming up on Saturday September 9, there's an urban disc golf experience happening in downtown Grand Rapids. It's called Urban Disco with holes throughout downtown. Click here for more information about that event.

