Weekend Adventure: Jester's Court

Jester's Court has several large-scale inflatables and other play structures for kids to play on. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Are your kids bouncing off the walls due to cabin fever?

There's a fun indoor option for them to bounce away some of that energy. Jester's Court in north Grand Rapids is an indoor playground filled with large-scale inflatables, and it's all for kids twelve and under.

Here's how it works: kids twelve and under get in for one admission price, and can play as long as they'd like. Parents are welcome to help little ones navigate the bounce structures. There is also a large relaxation area, and even party rooms that can be reserved.





Kids twelve and under can play as long as they'd like at Jester's Court with one admission price. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

"We have five party rooms here at Jester's Court and those are available during any of our regular business hours," says Monica Wright, co-owner. "We can accommodate up to about 36 kids in one room. We also offer private parties where you would get the entire facility to yourself and it's an all ages party including adults can play at that time."

There are a few things you need to know before you visit, the first being that everyone has to wear socks on the playroom floor. The other thing to know is that parents have to stay for the duration of the visit.

Jester's Court also has snacks available for purchase.

For those older than the age limit, you can follow Jester's Court on Facebook for more information about upcoming teen nights.

For more information, head to their website here.

