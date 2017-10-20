Weekend Adventure: Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo has been open since 2004 in New Era, Michigan. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

NEW ERA, MICH. - Nestled on 700 acres of farmland in New Era, Michigan, Lewis Family Farms and Petting Zoo has grown exponentially in the time they've been open.

"We started in 2004 and have really grown ever since," said Scott Lewis, owner of the farm. "I think the goal is just family fun."

Families are certainly having fun, participating in traditional fall activities such as pumpkin picking, corn mazes, cider and donuts. However, there are many more activities that have been added through the years, providing fun for any age.

"We are a destination place. It's really where agriculture meets entertainment, that's why we call it agrotainment," said Lewis.

Activities such as giant jumping pillows, pedal carts, apple cannons, sports ball zone, and more are available. Special events take place on the weekend, like pig races, wagon rides, and the pumpkin chucker.

Lewis Farms offers a large petting zoo, too. Animals such as llamas, deer, goats, lemurs, wallaby, and parakeets are at the farm, just to name a few. Their most famous pet is Jeffrey the camel.





Come celebrate the Spooktacular Festival at the farm on October 21 and 22. The next weekend will be The Great Pumpkin Festival.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo is open through Halloween, then they close their doors for the season. Admission is $8.00 on weekdays and $12.00 on weekends. The farm is located at 4180 West M-20 in New Era.

