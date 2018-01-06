Weekend Adventure: Making Candles at Wax Poetic Candle Bar

Customers get to customize a candle from start to finish at Wzx Poetic Candle Bar. The scent, candle-holder, and even the label are all chosen by you. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Candle-shopping is now customizable.

Wax Poetic Candle Bar is a new concept for the Grand Rapids' area. Visitors can come in and design a custom candle, choosing up to three fragrances for the candle.

"Currently we have about 134 fragrances to choose from," said Linnae Satterlee, manager at Wax Poetic. "We help them put together three fragrances that make sense together in a candle."

The idea for the shop started a few years ago. Satterlee and owner Jill Bromley-Sung began brainstorming after a successful girls' night making candles.

"It's amazing how many times people come in with the intention to do one and end up doing two or three because they think it's so much fun," said Satterlee.

Guests will select up to three fragrances for their candle, a candle-holder, and a label for the candle.

"All of our single scent fragrances on our fragrance wall are available for purchase as well as we have our own Wax Poetic custom blend line of candles," said Satterlee. "We have soaps, room sprays, reed diffusers and sprays that are available for purchase to take out the door with you as well."

Wax Poetic Candle Bar also hosts private events and fundraisers. Call the store for more details, or head to their website.

