Weekend Adventure: Ninja Warrior training

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's so much more than a workout. Ninja warrior training includes physical challenges that put your mental toughness to the test.

Next week at the Deltaplex kids and adults can participate in training camps run by actual Ninjas from the hit show, America Ninja Warrior, then watch them compete live next Saturday.

"So Ninja Warrior is about overcoming obstacles," said Executive Director Brian Pankratz. "You know we are faced with obstacles in our daily life that aren't necessarily physical obstacles. Our event is to help people overcome obstacles so when their daily life comes they have the ability and the courage to overcome those as well."

The six-day event welcomes all levels from amateurs to professional. With camps for children and adults the first couple days, followed by the amateur competition and then the professional competition.

Top finishers in the amateur division will have a chance to compete in the professional competition.

"If you've ever wondered, 'I wonder how I can do on the course,' this is your opportunity," said Pankratz. "We setup a city qualifier course and you can find out how you can do."

The event kicks off with a youth camp on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The competition takes place over the weekend, beginning on Saturday with the amateurs.

