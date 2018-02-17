Weekend Adventure: Sledding

Lula Ofseyer (daughter of Aaron Ofseyer) teaches WZZM 13's Nina DeSarro to sled. Nina, a Florida-native, had never been sledding before (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sledding...an activity that's easy, affordable, and accessible during the long West Michigan winters. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone that has never had the experience. But, Florida-native Nina DeSarro admitted sledding was an activity still on her to-do list.

Who better to show Nina how to properly sled than expert, Lula Ofseyer.

Lula, daughter of Morning Meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer, is very familiar with most Grand Rapids area sledding hills. The Richmond Park hill was chosen for lessons because of its height and length.

Lula's advice to Nina: hold on tight, watch for bumps and hills, and don't run into others.

Nina successfully went downhill three times. Check out her interview with Laura Hartman about how the experience went, and tips for those that have never sled down a hill.

