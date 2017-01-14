Weekend Adventure: Space Exhibit at Gerald R. Ford Museum

Space: A Journey to Our Future is currently at the Gerald R. Ford Museum through May 29th. (Photo courtesy: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Space: it has been a popular topic of our imaginations for generations. From our first steps on the moon in 1969 to potentially colonizing Mars, learn and interact with the history and current knowledge of outer space at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.





The exhibit features several hands-on activities, like being able to touch a moon rock. (Photo courtesy: WZZM 13 News)

The 'Space: A Journey to Our Future' exhibit is geared toward kids and features a lot of interactive activities.

"They can touch a moon rock, touch a piece of the Mars meteor, they can just experience what it's like to live on the international space station or to maybe someday live on Mars," says Kristin Mooney, the Public Affairs Specialist at the museum.

One of the most exciting features of the exhibit is the space bike -- a device that shows what exercising in outer space would be like.

The exhibit will be at the Ford Presidential Museum through May 29th.

