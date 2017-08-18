Weekend Adventure: The Gilmore Car Museum

The Gilmore Car Museum has nearly 400 automobiles to see sprawled across 90 acres. The campus also includes a functioning 1940s diner. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

HICKORY CORNERS, MICH. - What started as a hobby has turned into North America's largest auto museum.

Not many Michiganders could locate Hickory Corners on a map, but it's where nearly 400 vehicles spanning over 100 years in age are on display. The Gilmore Car Museum started in the 1960s when Donald S. Gilmore began collecting vintage vehicles.

"He went to a car show with a buddy of his in Pebble Beach, California and those were the Primo cars and six months later he went back and bought the best of car show car from there. From that point his collection grew rapidly in three years to about 57 cars," explained Jay Follis, Marketing Director of the museum.

The private collection grew so large, Donald Gilmore and his wife Genevieve established a non-profit foundation and opened as a museum in 1966.

The museum includes more than cars. Stroll through the village-like campus down dealership row, past the 1941 Silk City Diner and 1930s Shell Gas Station to see vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

The Gilmore Car Museum has been flirting at the top of this USA Today poll for best Michigan attractions, among the ranks of Mackinac Island and the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

