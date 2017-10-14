Weekend Adventure: USS Silversides Submarine

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon just completed another successful summer season with thousands of tourists visiting. But what many people don't realize is that the submarine is open for tours, and overnight stays, year round.

Scott Hardin, the Director of STEAM Education at the museum gave Meredith TerHaar a tour for this week's Weekend Adventure.

The Silversides served in World War II and is the most successful surviving sub to do so. Two other subs were more successful, but those are no longer intact. What does it mean to have a successful sub? That count is measured in the number of enemy ships that were sunk or damaged by her torpedoes.

Something else that is unique about the Silversides, a great deal of the sub is still operational, including the diesel engines.

In addition to touring the sub, you can also spend the night in the same quarters used during the war.

While the sub has been docked in Muskegon for about three decades, the museum dedicated to educating visitors about her service is about a decade old.

Click here for more information about the USS Silversides.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV