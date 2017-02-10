Weekend Adventure: Valent-ICE

Life-sized Muhammad Ali ice sculpture, featured at Valent-ICE downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: Emma Nicholas, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is truly a four season city, meaning there is plenty to do and see in the winter months. What better way to enjoy the beauty of winter than strolling by dozens of ice sculptures throughout the city?

It's the fourth annual Valent-ICE in downtown Grand Rapids and ice guru Randy Finch and his team have over fifty ice sculptures for you to see from February 10th -14th.

The community sculpture always features a theme picked by the public. This year, the public picked the theme, "Beauty and the Beast."

This year, there's even more to do and enjoy during the weekend due to the launch of the frozen festival, "Snow Days."

"We have the rail jam ski and snowboard competition. This is a free event. To enter, it's a thousand dollar cash prize for the winner and that's happening at Ah Nab Awen park," says downtown Grand Rapids Inc, communications coordinator Jennie Schumacher. "On Sunday we have the human hungry hungry hippos tournament coming back for another year at Rosa Parks Circle."

For more information about Valent-ICE and the Snow Days festival, head to the event Facebook page here

