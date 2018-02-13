West Catholic hosts fish fry where you can dine in, carry-out, & drive-thru

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, which means the Lenten Fish Frys will soon follow!

West Catholic High School is one of the many places hosting a fish fry.

The Falcons Fish Fry team made up of Dan Vermeesch, Rob Pease and Dennis Krynicki stopped by the Noon show with a preview.

For six Fridays during Lent (February 16 through March 23), from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. you can dine in, take out, or use our new drive-thru through. West Catholic is located at 1801 Bristol Ave NW, Grand Rapids. You will have your choice of Lake Perch, Baked Salmon, Breaded Shrimp, or Perch/Shrimp combo. Dinner also includes baked potato or fries, home-made coleslaw, roll or garlic toast, dessert, and beverage. Cheese pizza is also available. Adult dinner - $10; Seniors and Students - $8; Children $5; Age 4 and under - Free. The baked salmon dinner is $10 for everyone.

