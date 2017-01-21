West Michigan woman with stage 4 cancer to compete in Michigan Adventure Race

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Next weekend hundreds of participants will take part in the Michigan Adventure Race at Camp Roger in Belding. Racers will run and ride fat tire bikes from challenge to challenge. With more than 400 participants last year, it's the largest winter adventure race of it's kind. But one West Michigan woman is overcoming much more than the elements to participate.

"I've been diagnosed with a cancer called neuroendocrine tumor. In my life and the lives of many people you are diagnosed for 10 to 15 years," explained Sara. "It mimics other things, it causes stomach problems, it can cause asthma, it can cause panic attacks.

"The tumors actually release hormones into your blood system that can cause symptoms. Some of the symptoms are flushing of the face, diarrhea, wheezing, difficulty breathing, high heart rate, all these things that can be attributed to other illnesses like Crones disease, irritable bowel syndrome, rosacea. So those are the things doctors look at... they're not thinking "neuroendocrine tumor... maybe I should test for that."

She looks like the picture of health, but that hasn't always been the case. By the time she was diagnosed in 2013, the rare cancer had metastasized in her liver. After seeking out more aggressive treatment, she had 13 tumors removed from her liver two years ago -- and that was after having the primary tumor removed from her intestines.

"Since then, I have been stable," explained Sara. "I still have some stomach problems and some fatigue but other than that I am very grateful that I am stable and able to train for these kinds of events."

A nurse and mother of 5, Sara has been running for decades and in recent years became a tri-athlete. She is clearly not letting cancer stop her.

"If I decline physically I don't want to look back and say why didn't I do what I could when I could."

Sara minces no words. She lives in hope because of her faith.

"I don't really live in hope that I hope my cancer will be cured. I do live in hope that I will have progression free survival as long as I possibly can. I definitely cried after my diagnosis probably every day for six month but I came to the point where I said I really prayed that I did not want to live just to live, but to live and so i feel like God have put me here for a reason to live for him and to live a life where i know that I am doing what I should be doing."

Part of that purpose...spreading the word about neuroendocrine tumors.

If a neuroendocrine tumor caught before it metasticizes, it can be cured. It is suggested that care providers think about differential diagnoses that will help treat different patients suffering from different symptoms.

Sara says the prognosis for this type of cancer is difficult to determine because it is so rare. She does have a friend who's lived with it for 20 years.

If you'd like to learn more about neuroendocrine tumors, click here: www.carcinoid.org

For more information about the race and to register, go to www.miadventurerace.com and visit the Michigan Adventure Race Facebook.

(© 2017 WZZM)