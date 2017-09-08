What's Cooking: New foods at Vander Mill this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Fall is the time for donuts and cider, and sometimes it's okay for it to be hard cider.

Chef Pete Davidson from Vander Mill joined us in studio to show off some of the food they have at the Grand Rapids location. He shared their Korean Barbecue Chicken with Miso Fennel Slaw and Apple Kimchi recipe with us.

Korean Barbecue Sauce

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup gochujang (red chili paste)

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 tbsp. sesame oil

DIRECTIONS:

Add sugar and water in a pan on medium heat until dissolved.

Add the rest of ingredients to pan.

Stir until combined, then simmer on low for 10 minutes. Let cool.



Apple Kimchi

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup thinly sliced apples

Kimchi juice

DIRECTIONS:

Toss sliced apples in store-bought kimchi juice. Serve immediately.



Miso Fennel Slaw

INGREDIENTS:

3 large fennel bulbs, sliced thinly on a mandolin

1 carrot sliced thinly

6 scallions chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp. white miso

1 tbsp. mirin

1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients. Let stand for 30 minutes.



Korean Barbecue Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

Skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

1 cup miso fennel slaw

1/4 cup Korean barbecue sauce

1 cup apple kimchi

DIRECTIONS:

Sear chicken thigh until skin is crispy.

Put in oven for 15 minutes at 165°F. Let rest for 10 minutes.

For assembly, put the fennel slaw on a plate, then put thigh on top.

Garnish with kimchi.

For more information about the new menu at Vander Mill and their hours, visit their website or Facebook page.

