Winter activities: Luge track now open in Muskegon

Four boys ice skating at the Muskgon Winter Sports Complex, Dec. 16. (via Muskegon Luge & Sports Complex Facebook)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Don't let the snow and cold keep you from having fun -- the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex opened Thursday morning and there is a ton of fun to be had.

The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex opened this morning, but specifically the luge track is now open for riders to enjoy. The track opened at 10 a.m.

Park officials say that those who want to experience the luge track can do so without a reservation for the rest of December. Starting January and through February, reservations will be required.

The parks' ice skating rinks, trails and sledding hills are also open.

(© 2016 WZZM)