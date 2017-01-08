Women's Lifestyle: Investing in You

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The new year brings a time of reflection, change and new beginnings. What better way to start the new year by focusing on investing in yourself. This month's edition of Women's Lifestyle focuses on investing in yourself.

One of the most common resolutions is organization. Find tips from Sheila Wood-Gunneson to de-clutter and stay neat all year. Another common resolution is ridding your life of stress, and Epsom salts will help you do just that! Find several ways to use the mineral in your everyday life.

Are you interested in getting healthy this year? Try a cleanse! Check out the interview with Anissa Eddie, owner of Malamiah Juice bar in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Lastly, another way to invest in yourself is to pursue your dreams. Zoe Bruyn, owner of Stir It Up Bakery. She focuses on employing individuals with special needs. We interviewed Zoe on our weekend morning news - listen above to learn more about her journey to business owner.

