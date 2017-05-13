Women's Lifestyle: Living your Purpose

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In this month's edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine, women are discovering how to live their purpose. From starting new hobbies to getting back on your feet after losing your way, you'll find new inspiration to work toward your goals.

One woman in particular, Evelyn Shustha, is 90-years-old and only now pursuing her dreams. She has always wanted to write and fell in love with journalism at a young age. Her passion was subdued when her husband passed away and she was left raising eight children alone.

Evelyn recently pursued her writing goals, and even tackled learning how to use a computer in order to achieve those goals. Read her article and many more stories in the May edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine. You can find the magazine at over 600 locations around West Michigan, or online.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can contact her by email at lhartman@wzzm13.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

