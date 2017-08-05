Women's Lifestyle Magazine: Be Bold

The August edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine is all about being bold.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In the August edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine, women are encouraged to be bold.

We speak to the cover model, Kelly Koning-Ramic on her recent purchase of The Matthew Agency and her efforts to demolish stereotypes that come with modeling. She is also working to carry on her late father's legacy, taking the director position of the Grand Rapids Community Media Center just like dad, Dirk Koning.

Women also speak up about their battles against domestic abuse, and learn how Safe Haven Ministries' can help in those situations.

Thinking of going grey? Meet several women that have taken the bold step to return to their natural roots.

Find all these topics and more in this month's August edition. You can pick up a copy of the magazine at one of over 500 locations in West Michigan, or find it online here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can contact her by email at lhartman@wzzm13.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV