Women's Lifestyle Magazine: Imagine the Artist in You

The theme of the September edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine is 'Imagine the Artist in You.'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids, it's time to get excited again as ArtPrize Nine is coming soon! Celebrating all things art is this month's edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine with their theme, "Imagine the Artist in You."

The woman that graces the cover of the magazine is Amelea Pegman, the managing director of ArtPrize. Get to know her and more about the big event that begins on Wednesday, September 20th.

Do you have an artistic side? Maybe you haven't discovered it yet. Karin Nelson has only called herself an artist for eight years because she found her talent much later in life. Read more on how she developed her talents and where to find her work during ArtPrize Nine.

You'll find more stories about local women succeeding in the arts in this month's edition.

For more information about Women's Lifestyle Magazine, head to their website. You can also find them on Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can contact her by email at lhartman@wzzm13.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV