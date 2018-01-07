Women's Lifestyle Magazine: Prioritize You!

This month's edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine is all about prioritizing you! Content producer Sarah Anderson and Sexologist Dr. Megan Stubbs sit down to chat about the magazine. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new year always brings about change, and Women's Lifestyle Magazine is helping you discover your best self this year.

The cover woman, India Manns, represents change beginning in a community. The Detroit native now serves on 19 boards and committees and focuses on bringing diversity awareness to the greater Grand Rapids area. Read about her efforts and how you can join her to promote change in our community.

Dr. Megan Stubbs, a sexologist, writes about re-energizing your love life, no matter what your relationship status.

Learn more about the Happy Cat Cafe and the happiness gained from a visit to the cozy space filled with lovable cats. The magazine is also sprinkled with healthier eating suggestions, working out more efficiently, and style ideas for the new year.

