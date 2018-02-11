Women's Lifestyle: Matters of the Heart

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The February edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine is focusing on "Matters of the Heart." Content producer Sarah Anderson shared some highlights of what you can find inside this month's copy.

The edition features several couples who are not only romantic partners, but also run businesses together. Julie and Shelby of Field and Fire shared their love story that started with an Italian Bread Baking class.

Field and Fire has two locations in Grand Rapids. Their original location is inside the Downtown Market and features only breads and baked goods. Their second location is on Monroe Ave and features breakfast and lunch options, as well as French style desserts, in addition to their bread.

This edition also contains an article about the "Sixth Love Language." It's very likely you've heard of the Five Love Languages. Dr. Nicole Cain delves into the topic by adding another language that can help keep your relationship strong.

Physical heart health is also addressed this month with several stories of local women who have journeyed through heart-related health challenges.

Veverly Austin is the cover woman for the February issue. She joined the WZZM 13 Weekend Morning team in-studio to share more about her organizations called "Girl, Get Your Fight Back" and "Confident Living."

You can pick up a copy of this month's edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine at more than 600 locations across West Michigan. Or click here to read more.

