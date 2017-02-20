Women's Lifestyle: Matters of the Heart

Women's Lifestyle magazine February Cover (Photo: Hartman, Laura)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As they say, the heart wants what the heart wants. Find out more about getting what your heart desires, plus keeping your heart healthy with simple lifestyle changes within the pages of the February edition, titled "Matters of the Heart."

Not many foods say love like chocolate does! Find fun chocolate recipes plus learn more about the fun Grand Haven shop, Chocolates by Grimaldi.

It's Black History Month, and there's a museum in town celebrating. Get a peak of the new museum in town, the Grand Rapids African American Museum.

Michelle Venegas, owner and operator of Joyful Sounds, absolutely loves her job. She chats about her music studio and the unique classes she offers to toddlers and their primary caretakers.

It's time to take your heart health seriously. Heart disease is the number one cause of death among women, but 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented. Dr. Prerana Manohar, leading cardiologist and medical director of the Heart and Wellness Institute, has several suggestions to help you improve your heart health.

