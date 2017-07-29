'World's Biggest Bounce House' makes debut at Berlin Raceway

The world's largest bounce house ever created kicks off its 15--‐city U.S. tour at Berlin Raceway in Grand Rapids, Michigan (Photo: Angela Cunningham)

MARNE, MICH. - Hundreds of local kids (and their parents!) are jumping for joy this weekend as the "The World's Biggest Bounce House" debuts in West Michigan.

According to the website, the Big Bounce America is 10,000 square feet of full-on inflatable fun. They have taken a 100ft by 100ft footprint and packed it full of the most crazy, action-packed entertainment you could imagine.

The company says it has worked hard to create a "thrilling and memorable event experience that appeals to families, teenagers and any adults who still remember how to find fun in bouncing and flopping around something big and inflatable."

About 175 people can fit inside at once. Tickets are required for the bounce house. They can be bought at the box office day of, but customers are encouraged to buy ahead of time online due to the limited number available.

In addition to the bounce house, the team is offering many free activities for kids, teenagers and families. From classic competitive field day games to a headphone disco, the emphasis is to create a weekend that can be enjoyed by all ages.

Saturday, July 29

8 to 9 a.m. - family session

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. - kids session

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - family session

2 to 3 p.m. - kids session

3:30 to 4:30 - kids session

5 to 6 p.m. - adult session

Sunday, July 30

8 to 9 a.m. - family session

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. - kids session

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - family session

2 to 3 p.m. - kids session

3:30 to 4:30 - kids session

5 to 6 p.m. - adult session

Tickets and additional information can be found at thebigbounceamerica.com.

