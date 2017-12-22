Worried about holiday debt? Now is the time to act!

GRAND RAPIDS - A new study from Wallethub says credit card debt increased by $22-billion in the third quarter of this year.

Researchers say since the beginning of 2017 Americans will have added $50-billion in new credit card debt in all of 2017.

Friday on WZZM 13 News at Noon Ethan Anderson, a senior manager and financial advisor at Rehmann, joined us to talk about debt management after the holiday season.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV