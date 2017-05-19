WATCH: Second Lady Pence shows off dance moves with Interior Secretary Zinke

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Custom)

MONTANA – Second Lady Karen Pence showed off her swing dance moves with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke at a rally in Montana for GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte.

Zinke surprised the crowd, and quite possibly the Second Lady, when he picked her up and swung her around as Brooks and Dunn’s “Only in America” played in the background.

Vice President Mike Pence seemed impressed, too, giving Zinke a double high-5.

Gianforte is running in a special election to replace Zinke after he joined the Trump Administration. Gianforte is vying for Montana's only House seat and is running against Democratic competitor Rob Quist. The election will be held on May 25.

