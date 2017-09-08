Baby boy born on the side of the highway in Gaines Township

Traffic at a standstill while a baby boy is born on the side of M-6 in Gaines Township Friday morning. (Photo: Courtesy of Dutton Fire Dept. / Facebook)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Authorities shut down one lane of M-6 near Hanna Lake Avenue in Gaines Township while a woman gave birth on the side of the highway.

According to a Facebook post by the Dutton Fire Department, a healthy boy was brought into the world. The unexpected delivered created what they described as quite the commotion.

The names of the parents and newborn are not being released -- but regardless, congratulations are in order for such a rare, but proud moment!

