Baby boy born on the side of the highway in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Authorities shut down one lane of M-6 near Hanna Lake Avenue in Gaines Township while a woman gave birth on the side of the highway.
According to a Facebook post by the Dutton Fire Department, a healthy boy was brought into the world. The unexpected delivered created what they described as quite the commotion.
The names of the parents and newborn are not being released -- but regardless, congratulations are in order for such a rare, but proud moment!
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs