Brann's raising money for police charity with celebrity servers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hundreds dined out at a Grand Rapids restaurant Thursday to show support for our local police officers.

It was the inaugural Celebrity Server Night at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on Leonard. 40 percent of the night's sales are going to the Police Unity Tour and the officer Trevor Slot scholarship fund.

Many members of local law enforcement were there. Along with member of the WZZM 13 staff.

