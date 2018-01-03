WZZM
Chip and Joanna Gaines are having another baby!

It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are pregnant.

Paul Livengood, KCEN 8:52 AM. EST January 03, 2018

The Fixer Upper couple announced on Twitter Tuesday they are expecting their fifth child. 

Chip said in a tweet Tuesday evening, "You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber."

Earlier Tuesday evening, Chip posted the following video hinting the couple had "BIG news" that would be announced on Tuesday's episode of Fixer Upper. 

The tweet was followed with a post on Chip's Instagram page, where you can see Joanna's adorable baby bump. 

 

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

The couple gained widespread support on Twitter after the announcement, including from Fixer Upper's network, HGTV. 

Congratulations to the happy couple on their fifth child! 

