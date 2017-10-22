WZZM
Easy-to-make spooktacular Halloween treats

Savannah Brock, KENS 12:32 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

Throwing a Halloween party this year and looking for easy-to-make treats?

Look no further because we have three fun and quick Halloween goodies all the goblins and monsters will love!

 

Demonic Dentures

Ingredients:

  • 2 Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Strawberry Icing or Vanilla with food dye
  • Mini Marshmallows

Instructions:

  1. Ice one of the cookies
  2. Add marshmallows around the rim of cookie 1
  3. Ice cookie 2
  4. Put them together
  5. Enjoy!

 

Graveyard Dirt Cups

Ingredients:

  • Chocolate Pudding
  • Oreos
  • Gummy Bears
  • White Sandwich Cookie
  • Styrofoam Cup

Instructions:

  1. Pour pudding into cup
  2. Crush Oreos in bag, pour over pudding
  3. Add gummy worms
  4. Finish off with ‘tombstone’ (white sandwich cookie)
  5. Grab a spoon and eat up!

 

Peanut Butter Cookie Bats

Ingredients:

  • Oreos
  • Reese’s Cups
  • Edible Eyes

Instructions:

  1. Grab Reese’s Cup
  2. Break Oreo in half
  3. Ice corners of Oreo, stick to Reese’s
  4. Add edible eyes
  5. Enjoy!

FULL VIDEO:

Happy Halloween!

© 2017 KENS-TV


