RickerStrong: Visitation, funeral services set for Brison Ricker

Undated photo of Brison Ricker posted by his mother Kim on Facebook. (Photo: Kim Ricker)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - "Heaven gained another angel," Brison's mom Kim Ricker wrote on Facebook the day the 16 year old passed away. Now, all of Brison's family, friends and the entire community who's rallied behind him can celebrate his life.

The visitation and funeral services for Brison Ricker have been set. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon on Dec. 30 and then Brison's funeral service starts at noon that same day. Both are happening at the Resurrection Life Church in Rockford.

He will be laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery in Cedar Springs, according to Pederson Funeral Home.

Brison fought a 23-month long battle with a rare form of cancer called DIPG brain cancer. He died on Saturday, Dec. 23 surrounded by his family and friends.

Just the night before, a candlelight vigil was held due to his declining health.

►Related: Brothers receive cancer diagnosis 11 months apart, battling it together

►Related: Step aside, cancer! Megan Dreyer has asked Brison Ricker to prom!

Brison grew up in Cedar Springs and attended Cedar Springs High School. He raced motorcross, played soccer and basketball and was outgoing and driven. His family says he was always striving for greatness.

Brison was loved by many. He is survived by his parents, Brian and Kim, his brother Preston, grandparents, uncles and many special friends.

"He fought so hard until the end," Kim said on Facebook the day he died. "He had big dreams with the determination, perseverance and talent [sic] to make those dreams come true."

Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encourage to make a memorial contribution to Brison's family. If you would like to send flowers or a memorial gift, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV