Grant Me Hope: Alvin

Alvin Grant Me Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Alvin delights in all things involving play especially basketball, which happens to be his favorite game. He likes playing basketball after school and when spending time with friends.

In addition to his athletic interests, Alvin has a creative side. He enjoys writing rap songs, and he hopes to become a hip-hop artist when he gets older.

If the singing and song-writing gig doesn’t work out, Alvin hopes to become a business owner. In fact, if he had three wishes, Alvin would want “to own a successful business” and become wealthy. Like a shrewd businessman, he’d use his third wish for more wishes.

When he’s not playing or writing, Alvin enjoys going to the movies. He likes traveling, too, and dreams of visiting Paris to see the Eiffel Tower one day. On his list of favorite things, Alvin includes fried chicken for food, green for color and dog for animal.

When he’s asked what he’s most proud of, Alvin says, “I am a good and well-behaved child.” One of Alvin’s workers echoes that statement. “Alvin is kind, respectful and helpful to others,” she says. “Alvin has a lot of love to give.” He hopes to share it with a future forever family and dreams of spending time with them and perhaps traveling together.

Alvin is working on establishing positive outlets to express his emotions and is learning appropriate coping skills. His worker says that Alvin is generally well-behaved at home and in school. He is improving at school, and he says that language arts is his favorite subject.

Alvin needs an adoptive family who can provide patience and unconditional love in a home in which he is the youngest child. “They should be patient, kind and willing to stick with him as he transitions into a family setting,” says his worker. The family should have knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s development and behavior.

Alvin would benefit from a two-parent family who would be committed to helping him reach his full potential. They should work with Alvin to develop positive coping skills. The family must be willing to continue and seek out any additional services that would address his needs and well-being.

Finally, it is very important to Alvin that he is able to maintain contact with his older siblings.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

