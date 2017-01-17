Grant Me Hope: Donald and Dylan

Grant Me Hope: Donald

Donald's bio: In Donald’s fantasy world, he and his brother Dylan would be the next superheroes.

Together, they’d fight for truth, justice and the American way, not to mention try to keep their rooms clean. Yes, Donald aspires to be a superhero when he grow up, and if that doesn’t happen he’ll go into another noble profession: wrestling.

Donald wants to become a WWE wrestler, and he hopes to strap on the championship belt one day. In many ways, Donald already is a champion and superhero who says he’s most proud of his friends. This champ’s favorite activities include reading, playing with WWE action figures, being outside, riding bikes and playing basketball and video games.

His list of favorite foods reads like a kids’ fantasy menu and includes grilled cheese, burgers, pizza and chips. When it comes to his future forever family, Donald wants one who enjoys playing video games and likes watching wrestling.

And he’s looking for another quality. “He's crazy about cats and would like to have a pet cat someday,” says Donald’s worker.



His foster parent says that Donald “sometimes can be too quiet or too hyper shy,” but on the other hand, he “can be very outgoing” and respectful. He’s generally well-mannered although he has some challenging behaviors at school.

Donald benefits from additional assistance at school where he does well academically. Donald does well when he receives positive direction to help him make the best decisions.



A family for Donald would also need to be willing to adopt his brother Dylan. Donald has expressed a preference for a mom and dad, and he and Dylan would do best in a two-parent home due to the amount of attention and supervision they need. The family must be loving and patient as Donald and Dylan adapt to them and their new home.

The boys would benefit from having older, not younger, siblings. Most importantly, their family must ensure that Donald and Dylan receive the services they need to thrive at home and in school.

For more information about Donald, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

Dylan's bio: Don’t get Dylan started. On second thought, go ahead and get him started since he’s very shy around strangers. Even though he’s a boy of few words, his foster parent uses plenty to describe Dylan, including silly, fun, very sweet and always happy.

Dylan is an energetic and busy boy who loves being outside and playing with cars. “Dylan is imaginative and playful,” says his foster parent. According to his worker, Dylan “smiles a lot and is always moving around. He enjoys playing with a variety of toys.”

“Dylan appears to be a happy child with lots of energy,” says his worker. However, due to the instability in his home life, Dylan seems to have anxiety, especially when arriving at a new placement. Dylan struggles with staying focused and may require one-on-one attention. He would do best in school with assistance.



A family for Dylan would also need to be willing to adopt his brother Donald. Donald has expressed a preference for a mom and dad, and he and Dylan would do best in a two-parent home due to the amount of attention and supervision they need.

The family must be loving and patient as Donald and Dylan adapt to them and their new home. The boys would benefit from having older, not younger, siblings. Most importantly, their family must ensure that Donald and Dylan receive the services they need to thrive at home and in school.

For more information about Dylan, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

(© 2017 WZZM)