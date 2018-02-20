Kenneth Grant Me Hope

Kenneth is a very loving and affectionate child who enjoys being playful.

On weekends, he enjoys going to the movies, skating, bike riding and swimming. Kenneth loves to play with his siblings. His favorite holidays are Easter and Christmas because he gets to spend time with his family and eat well. “He loves to eat,” says Kenneth’s worker. Kenneth jokes that his favorite food is “food.”

As you might tell, Kenneth has quite the comedic side to his personality. “He likes to tell jokes and make others laugh,” says Kenneth’s worker. In school, Kenneth’s favorite subject is math. After school, Kenneth enjoys playing video and board games. When he grows up, Kenneth says he wants to be a lawyer.

Kenneth works diligently at improving his behavior but still struggles at times with managing and expressing his emotions in an appropriate manner. Kenneth has learned to apologize if he acts out and continues to learn new ways to show self-control and cope.

Kenneth's adoptive family will need to show patience and understanding in a calm and consistent manner.

Kenneth would do best with two experienced parents who can give him the one-on-one attention he needs to be successful. Kenneth would do best as the only child in the home; however, he gets along well with older and younger children. A potential adoptive family for Kenneth needs to understand children who have experienced difficult pasts.

Due to his unique needs, a potential adoptive family for Kenneth will need to offer assistance and support with activities of daily living and be able to provide constant supervision. Kenneth will benefit from a forever family who will support his academic needs, both in and out of the classroom.

Finally, Kenneth’s new forever family must be willing to let him maintain his sibling relationships.

