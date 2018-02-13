Grant Me Hope Miyonaha

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Miyonaha enjoys making a big splash. In fact, she loves swimming so much that she thinks about it often during the winter. Miyonaha dreams of owning a swimming pool with a waterslide. If there’s anything she likes more than swimming, it’s interacting with and learning about animals.

“Her favorite animal is a Siberian husky, but she also loves horses, rabbits and garter snakes,” says Miyonaha’s worker. Miyonaha loves animals so much that she wishes for a house full of pets. This animal lover wants to become a veterinarian when she gets older, and she’s well on her way.

Her favorite subject in school is science, and Miyonaha does very well in it. In addition to swimming and animals, Miyonaha takes an interest in other things. She loves shopping, spending time with friends, watching movies and playing board games, with “Trouble” as her favorite. There’s no trouble with Miyonaha’s taste in food; she loves soul food, chicken wings and macaroni and cheese.

If she could visit anywhere, Miyonaha wants to travel to Florida and go to Disneyland. “Disneyland is her dream and has been since she was little,” says her worker. Miyonaha hopes to meet her favorite princess, Cinderella. Miyonaha would also like to see the ocean.” She dreams just as much about having a forever family.

“I really just want a family to love me and to make me feel like I belong,” she says.

According to one of her workers, Miyonaha can be very energetic at times, and her behaviors can change quickly. She receives services to help her process her feelings. Miyonaha benefits from assistance in staying on task at home and in school. She shows a strong desire to improve in all areas, her worker says. She needs assistance in school but is committed to the work. She lists science as her favorite subject in school.

Miyonaha would do well with single or two parents who are patient and experienced and who have knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child. She would do best with no other children in the home. Her new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Miyonaha function at her best at home, in school and in the community.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

