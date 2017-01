(Photo: Kamady Rudd, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - WZZM 13's Kamady Rudd catches up with a couple of Grand Rapids Griffins before their two game home-stand this weekend -- including Superhero Night on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Hear who the guys' favorite superheroes are, and what it's like to anticipate getting your teeth knocked out!

