Have an old car seat sitting around? Recycle it at Target

WEST MICHIGAN - Target has teamed up with Terracycle to hold another car seat recycling program after the success they saw back in April.

From now until September 23, you can take in your old car seat and get a 20-percent off coupon to purchase a new one. The deal works online and in-stores.

The previous recycle program helped to recycle more than one millions pounds of car seat material that was later used in new ones.

"We’re excited to be bringing this amazing program back,” said Michelle Wlazlo, senior vice president of apparel and accessories at Target. “We’re always looking for ways to make the lives of our guests easier and we’re proud to be able to help them reduce household clutter in a responsible and environmentally-friendly way.”

The promotion is in honor of National Baby Safety month, Target says, which runs through to the end of September.

