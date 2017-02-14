Help Jonathan find a forever family

Jonathan wants a forever home! Find out more at MARE.org

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Jonathan uses his head and his hands to do the things he enjoys most. He loves building things with Legos and K'Nex. "Jonathan says that he likes to do things with his hands," says his worker.

Jonathan also likes sports, especially football. Although he comes across as a bit shy at first, Jonathan "really opens up once you get to know him," the worker says. In fact, she calls him an outgoing young man. Jonathan also is very inquisitive. "He's constantly on the move," the worker says.

Jonathan, 12, really wants to become part of a family again.

Jonathan has a history of behaviors that can be challenging for caregivers. He requires constant supervision and redirection to follow directions and maintain safe and appropriate behaviors. Jonathan does best when he has a routine and structure.

Jonathan is also motivated by incentives and typically responds well when praised for making positive choices in his behavior. When completing tasks, Jonathan does best with breaks as well as reminders of them for a smooth transition when it's time for him to resume his duties.

Jonathan would do best in a two-parent forever family with a significant support system. The parents should have experience, particularly with traumatized children. They will need to be able to give Jonathan the one-on-one attention that he needs to function at his best. The parents will need to closely monitor Jonathan, particularly when he's around other children.

His family also must provide structure and routine. Finally, they need to make sure that Jonathan receives the services that will benefit his success now and into adulthood.

For more information, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

(© 2017 WZZM)